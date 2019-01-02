Sharing the court for the first time, Serena Williams and Roger Federer make sure to capture the moment

Published 11:06 AM, January 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Yes, even superstars get starstruck.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams may have concurrently raised many championship trophies and shared many champion dinners, but the two world tennis greats never played together until New Year’s Day.

So a GOAT selfie – that stands for the Greatest of All Time, for the uninitiated – was definitely a must right after their biggest mixed doubles showdown at the Hopman Cup in Perth on Tuesday, January 1.

Federer teamed with Belinda Bencic to win the match for Switzerland in straight sets over the United States’ Williams and Francis Tiafoe, 4-2, 4-3 (5/3), to clinch the deciding rubber under the Fast4 format. (READ: Federer gets bragging rights over Serena in hugely anticipated match)

But the result seemed to hardly matter for the two legends, with Williams even saying days before the blockbuster match that she was looking forward to getting a picture with Federer for her Instagram page.

"I was so excited and literally it was the match of my career," said Williams after the duel that drew a capacity crowd of 14,064.

"Playing someone so great and that you admire so much in a match that actually means something."

"It is really great and special to go against the greatest of all time."

The two 37-year-olds have 43 Grand Slam singles titles (Williams 23, Federer 20) and more than US$200 million in prize money between them.

Federer – who called Williams “the biggest champion in our sport ever, men and women combined” – said he was also thrilled to play against one of the few players with more Grand Slam titles.

"It was great fun, she is a great champion, you see how focused and determined she is and I love that about her."

Oh what a night pic.twitter.com/Fj9arBT6Ni — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 1, 2019

– With a report from Agence France-Presse