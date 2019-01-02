The ultimate goal of the national team is to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China

Published 8:40 PM, January 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two two-man Filipino bobsled teams will see action in the Alberta Cup Provincial Championship in Canada scheduled to take place at the end of February.

"This is the team's first foray in North America, and it will give our athletes more experience in the sport," said Philippine National Bobsled Luge and Skeleton Association Inc. chief Thelmo Cunanan Jr.

The Philippines, which is the first to have a bobsled team in Southeast Asia, looks to use the Canada tilt as a springboard in its bid to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

"We're confident that we can accomplish great things with the help and support of our friends and Filipino brothers and sisters in Canada. Hopefully, we'll be able to represent the Philippines in Beijing in 2022," Cunanan added.

After training for 4 months in Austria, the Philippines made its international bobsledding debut in the Europa Cup and also participated in the Tirol Cup, among others.

In an attempt to further improve on the sport, the team decided to move to Calgary and has the objective of making the city its permanent home base.

"We are very excited to make Calgary our team's new home as we admire Canadian bobsledders and their instructors who have greatly distinguished themselves," Cunanan said.



The Filipino bobsledders are members of the Philippine Coast Guard, after the two bodies signed a memorandum of understanding in September to develop the sport. – Rappler.com