The injury comes 10 days before the start of the Australian Open

Published 11:22 PM, January 04, 2019

SHENZHEN, China – Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova abandoned her quarterfinal tie in the Shenzhen Open on Friday, January 4, after struggling with a thigh injury.

Just 10 days before the start of the Australian Open, Sharapova received treatment for a painful left thigh after losing the first set 6-1 to top seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Sharapova, ranked world No. 29, was trailing 4-2 in the 2nd set when she decided to throw in the towel after coach Thomas Hogstedt urged her to consider quitting during an on-court coaching break.

"I think we both played well – and then she got injured," said Sabalenka. "Hopefully she will get well soon."

Sabalenka, the world No. 13, goes on to meet China's Wang Yafan while American Alison Riske faces Russia's Vera Zvonareva in the other semifinal. – Rappler.com