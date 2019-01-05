'If I'm being really frank, I just feel like I had the worst attitude today,' says US Open champion Naomi Osaka after falling short at the Brisbane International

Published 8:03 PM, January 05, 2019

BRISBANE, Australia – Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka said her poor attitude cost her during her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Lesia Tsurenko at the Brisbane International semifinals on Saturday, January 4.

Osaka went into the match as firm favorite but looked flat from the outset as Tsurenko raced through the match in just 65 minutes.

The Japanese star, who burst to prominence with her eventful US Open final win over Serena Williams, made 26 unforced errors and was broken 3 times in a disappointing display.

She said after the match that she didn't know how to cope once things started to go against her.

"If I'm being really frank, I just feel like I had the worst attitude today," she said.

"I feel like I didn't really know how to cope with not playing well.

"I was sulking a little bit, and like there are moments that I tried not to do that, but then the ball wouldn't go in, and then I would go back to being, like, childish and stuff.

"I feel like last year I did a lot of that," she added.

"I'm trying to change it more, and I think I have."

But Osaka said Saturday's loss was probably a better learning experience than if she had made the final.

"I think today I learned... what I can do to improve the situation," she said.

The 29-year-old Tsurenko, who will now rise to a career-high world ranking of 24, said she had adopted a new game plan during the off-season.

"I feel better with my serve and that I am moving well," she said.

"I feel more strong now, so I can kind of handle every kind of pressure on court, even when someone like Naomi is playing really strong.

"I can really stay there and I can be aggressive also."

Tsurenko will play in Sunday's final against fifth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova, who beat Croatia's Donna Vekic, 6-3 6-4.

Nishikori powers through men's final

Another Japanese star, though, played superb as Kei Nishikori as he demolished Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-2 in the men's semifinals.

The 29-year-old gave his French opponent no chance as he put on a commanding all court display to advance to the final for the second time in 3 years.

After his impressive straight sets quarterfinal win over Grigor Dimitrov, Nishikori said he had set his sights on returning to the world's top 5 after falling to 39 last April due to a wrist injury at the end of 2017 that required time away from the tour.

And he showed all the qualities of a top 5 player in his 66-minute demolition at the Pat Rafter Arena.

He only served two aces compared with the 11 sent down by Chardy, but Nishikori returned superbly and pressured the Frenchman's serve throughout, breaking him twice in each set.

Nishikori also moved around the court well, his speed not noticeably affected by the injuries that hampered him last year.

"Everything was working well today," Nishikori said.

"I felt like I was too fast on the court today – I felt very good.

"Physically and tennis-wise I think it was perfect. I served well, I returned well – I think that was the key today – and I was moving well, that was fantastic."

Nishikori was runner-up to Dimitrov in 2017 and will go into Sunday's final against either fourth seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev or Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as firm favourite. – Rappler.com