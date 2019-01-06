Japanese star Kei Nishikori bags his first men's title in 3 years as Karolina Pliskova storms back to capture the women's crown at Brisbane International

Published 11:48 PM, January 06, 2019

BRISBANE, Australia – Japanese star Kei Nishikori claimed his first title since 2016 when he downed Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday, January 6.

The Japanese star had not won a tournament since Memphis in 2016 and was hampered by a wrist injury the following year which forced a break from the 2018 tour.

He was runner-up in Brisbane in 2017 but went one better this year in a superb final.

Nishikori dominated his Russian rival throughout, despite a slight hiccup when one poor service game cost him the 2nd set.

The second seed started slowly and went down 0-3 to the Russian.

But he recovered to break back and then seized the advantage at 3-3 when he broke Medvedev again, taking the first set in 42 minutes.

Nishikori was all over the Russian in the 2nd set, his powerful and well-directed groundstrokes forcing Medvedev into errors.

Medvedev held on against Nishikori's multiple chances to break at 2-2 and 3-3 and took advantage of his opponent's poor service game to break ahead.

"I felt like in the 2nd set I was a little bit, like waiting too much and I couldn't convert all the chances I had," the Russian said.

"And he did really well the last game, I mean the 4-3 game. He took the risk and he did well and credit to him for 2nd set.

"I had so many chances and I thought I could win in two sets."

Any thought Medvedev would take the momentum into the decider proved wrong as Nishikori stormed to a 5-1 lead, eventually wrapping up the final in just over two hours.

"I realized I had to do something to win this match and I think I made a change really well," he said.

"I think I returned well – that was the biggest key, I think. I was able to return very deep and I think I put him under pressure."

Nishikori said he was pleased with his form heading into the Australian Open, a tournament at which he has never progressed further than the quarterfinals.

"The main goal is to do well in Australian Open, but I'm really happy that I've been playing really well this week," he said.

"Even if I lost today, I think I was very confident, and some of the matches I played some of the best (players).

"So, I'm happy to go in Melbourne, and I feel like it's one of my favorite tournaments there.

"I feel like I have much support and feel almost home there so I hope I can do well better than quarterfinal."

Pliskova rallies past Tsurenko

Karolina Pliskova used all her big match experience as she came from a set down to overhaul Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko and win the women's crown.

The unseeded Tsurenko looked headed for the biggest win of her career when serving for the match at 5-4 in the 2nd set, only for Pliskova to come storming back to win 4-6,7-5, 6-2 and claim her second Brisbane title.

Pliskova, the tournament's Czech 5th seed, started slowly and paid the penalty against Tsurenko, who was serving superbly and winning the battle from the baseline.

"I just felt somehow tired from the beginning of the day," Pliskova said.

"I was missing my shots, just not feeling the timing perfectly. I was sleeping bad. So everything was somehow going the other way."

Let the celebrations begin! Pliskova elated with her effort, having been down a set and 3-5 in a hard-fought tussle with Tsurenko



MORE https://t.co/HLrhQkjFfo #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/9lPmuwFCP6 — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 6, 2019

Tsurenko took the first set in 38 minutes, firing 10 winners and making 81 percent of her first serves.

She took that form into the 2nd set and broke Pliskova early.

However, serving for the match at 5-4, she tightened up and Pliskova won 13 of the next 14 points to level the match.

The 3rd set was all Pliskova as she broke Tsurenko twice to wrap up the final in two hours, 12 minutes.

"I don't know what really changed at 5-4," Tsurenko said.

"I think we had the great fight until 5-4, and then suddenly, I don't know, maybe she raised her level so much that I was not ready for that.

"It's going to be a big lesson for me, and I'm trying to stay positive."

The Brisbane title is the 12th of the world No. 8's career and sets Pliskova in good stead ahead of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old has long been touted as a future winner of a Grand Slam, but despite a stint as world No. 1, her best result in a major was runner-up to Angelique Kerber at the 2016 US Open.

But she said her ability to win the final would help her in Melbourne.

"When you're able to turn these matches around, it gives you some extra and different confidence," Pliskova said.

"So it's not about only playing well. Sometimes you just feel horrible, and it's going to happen in Grand Slams for sure because it's for two weeks, so you cannot play amazing for two weeks.

"I think I just dug deep today, and that's important." – Rappler.com