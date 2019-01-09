As was the case with the SEA Games logo, netizens did not waste time ridiculing the 'smiling sponge ball-type figure'

MANILA, Philippines – Local support for the 2019 SEA Games designs is just, quite appropriately, going in circles.

After the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) received renewed flak for pushing through with the Games' infamous circle logo, they are once again the subject of ridicule after pushing through with its mascot counterpart "Pami."

#SEAGames2019 | Let's start to know more about #SEAGames2019?

Meet "PAMI" - "Pami" is the official mascot of the 2019 SEA Games. "Pami," short for the Filipino word "pamilya,"or "family" is a smiling sponge ball-type figure. pic.twitter.com/9jvAJjWgJZ — SEA Sports News (@sea_sports_news) January 8, 2019

As was the case with the SEA Games logo, netizens did not waste time ridiculing the "smiling sponge ball-type figure" with a name derived from the Filipino word "pamilya." (family)

pic.twitter.com/ntONOcCdzC — cHEEZE KHALIFA (@CookieMonstahrr) January 9, 2019

the sea games mascot omg there are no words pic.twitter.com/6bgOeoegBF — mental illness (@sufferingarthoe) January 9, 2019

One even pointed out Pami's similarities to the Pokemon creature Mr. Mime.

hmmm pic.twitter.com/5BYjxljaEt — boyet stan account (@ye_naeuri) January 9, 2019

Memes aside, others just couldn't help but vent out their frustrations over the committee's apparent lack of creativity as the host of the prestigious sporting event.

Dear SEA Games Officials nung inilabas nyo ang logo nyo maraming Filipino Artists ang mga nag volunteers ng kanilang designs far better dito. Bat itinuloy pa rin? Ano ipinaglalaban natin sa logong to? — Ian (@lostyetfound811) January 9, 2019

BASURA!!! MAS MAGANDA PA GAWA SA MGA POSTER-MAKING CONTEST EH. TANGINA! — James Deakhead (@gladJAYtor) January 9, 2019

However, it seems that PHISSGOC is set to roll with Pami's design for good, as evidenced by Pami merchandise already available during Rappler's visit at the Bayanihan Park in New Clark City, Pampanga.

As previously reported, even the much-maligned logo already has a monument on-site. (LOOK: SEA Games 2019 logo stands tall at Bayanihan Park)

These came after PHISGOC initially claimed that the designs were only pegs and not the final outputs.

For now, it seems that Filipinos would have to accept that these are now the official symbols for the upcoming SEA Games – an experience that has come... full circle from where it all began. – Rappler.com