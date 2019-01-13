Two Pinay skateboarders qualify for the Street League Skateboarding World Championship semifinals for the first time

Published 9:12 AM, January 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Pinay skateboarders Margielyn Didal and Christiana Means emerged as the first Filipinos to reach the Street League Skateboarding (SLS) World Championship semifinals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 12 (Sunday, January 13, Manila time).

The Philippines, along with Japan, were the only Asian countries that qualified in the semifinal round that featured 24 skateboarders going head-to-head for the top 8 slots in the Super Crown Final.

However, both Filipinas failed to advance to the final with Didal finishing at 14th place and Means landing at 22nd.

Watch the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist's run in the 32:00 mark of coach Dani Bautista's live video.

The SLS tournaments serve as ranking competitions for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After a golden stint in the inaugural 2018 Asian Games skateboarding event, Didal has set her sights on qualifying for the world quadriennial meet in the hopes of bringing home the country's first Olympic gold.

Skateboarding is one of the 5 new events in the 2020 Olympics. (WATCH: Margielyn Didal stands up for PH skate scene) – Rappler.com