Ricky Vargas signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center

Published 11:29 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is now set to formulate a new Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) framework that will resolve conflicts within National Sports Associations (NSAs) and also within the local Olympic body.

POC president Ricky Vargas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center Inc (PDRCI) represented by its president, Atty. Edmund Tan on Monday, January 14.

"We are following the model of the International Olympic Committee and the Court of Arbitration in Sports. As soon as this is approved by the POC Board and the General Assembly, the PDRCI will conduct seminars for NSAs to better understand the workings of mediation and arbitration," Vargas said.

For his part, Atty. Tan said: "We are very proud to be a significant part in this milestone in Philippine sports. We hope to assist the POC in streamlining their programs without the distraction of troublesome disputes."

An arbitration and dispute committee was one of Vargas' goals when he was elected POC president after witnessing countless sports suffer from conflicting organizations.

Witnessing the signing on behalf of the POC were first vice president Joey Romasanta, general counsel Atty. Alberto Agra, membership committee chairman Robert Bachmann, arbitration committee member Atty. Charlie Ho and communications director Ed Picson.

With Atty. Tan of PDRCI were secretary general Atty. Robert Dio, Vice President Atty. Salvador Panga Jr and Executive Director Mr. Bing Pabila. – Rappler.com