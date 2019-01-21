The Spanish great says he would be on his guard against the 21-year-old American, a man he had never played

Published 6:18 PM, January 21, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia – Relentless Rafael Nadal will aim to snuff out the challenge of young giant-killer Frances Tiafoe Tuesday, January 22, while young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas has eyes on a maiden Australian open semifinal after knocking out Roger Federer.

The Australian Open hits the quarterfinal stage in Melbourne with 17-time Grand Slam winner Nadal emerging as a strong title favorite.

The Spaniard has not dropped a set and demolished former world No. 4 Tomas Berdych, 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), in the fourth round in an awesome display.

Lying in his path is American Tiafoe, who has already accounted for the 5th seed Kevin Anderson and become a fans' favorite with his exuberant LeBron James-style celebrations and inspiring life story.

The son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, Tiafoe turned 21 on Sunday and celebrated his birthday by beating 20th seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach a Slam quarterfinal for the first time.

"I wasn't a normal tennis story," he told reporters, revealing he had already managed to buy his mother a house in Maryland and help his janitor dad.

"The beginning of my career, I was trying to do everything for my family. Obviously now I put them in a great place. Now I'm trying to do it for me."

"I'm so excited to play Rafa. We're going to have some fun, going to have some long rallies."

Nadal said he was aware of the young world No. 39, and would be on his guard against a man he had never played.

"He has everything. He's quick. He serves well. Very quick forehand," said the 2009 champion who is aiming to become the only man in the Open era to win all 4 Grand Slams at least twice.

'He's dangerous': Nadal

"He's a very dynamic player, aggressive one. Of course, he's dangerous. He's in quarterfinals."

Tsitsipas was thrust into the global spotlight after ending double defending champion Federer's quest for a record seventh Australian Open.

The gifted 20-year-old has already secured his place in history as the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

He held off 12 break points before flummoxing the Swiss master in 4 sets.

"This win is a good milestone, let's say good first step to something bigger," said the exciting 2018 NextGen Champion.

"I'm really pumped and excited to be competing in the quarterfinals. I'm really waiting for that moment."

He faces another Spaniard, the in-form Roberto Bautista Agut.

The 22nd seed beat Novak Djokovic on his way to the title in Doha earlier this month before ending Andy Murray's hopes, and possibly his career, in the first round in Melbourne.

Bautista Agut is looking to extend his 2019 win streak to 10 matches and a potential all-Spanish semifinal against Nadal.

"Tsitsipas is doing very well," said Bautista Agut. "He's one of the top players in the world. He will be one of the best, for sure. He's playing at a very high level." – Rappler.com