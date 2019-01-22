The agencies of Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and the Gomez de Liaño brothers form a partnership

Published 4:40 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine-based sports agencies HypeSportsPH and Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management (EMBM) have announced that the two companies will merge to form HypeSportsPH x EMBM, a partnership agency dedicated to providing athletes in the country

with first-rate service and premier endorsements.

Marvin Espiritu, the son of veteran PBA sports agent Danny Espiritu, and Matthew Manotoc,

the son of PBA Hall of Fame coach Tommy Manotoc, started EMBM in 2011 with the goal of

providing professional management wherein the athlete comes first.

It is now the largest full-service basketball agency in the PBA, representing over 90 active PBA

players including Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Jayson Castro, Poy Erram, Alex Cabagnot,

Arwind Santos, Matthew Wright, Jason Perkins, and Robert Bolick.

HypeSportsPH, meanwhile, is the home agency of collegiate standouts like the Gomez de Liaño brothers, the Ildefonso brothers, Raffy Verano, Renzo Subido, Aljun Melecio, John Lloyd Clemente, Will

Gozum, Josh Sinclair, and more.

"We've always had a friendly relationship with the HypeSportsPH group, so we're looking

forward to this mutually beneficial partnership to better serve our athletes," Manotoc said on

behalf of EMBM.

With this partnership, the agencies will combine their knowledge, experience, and dedication to

assist their athletes in the following areas: contractual negotiations, commercial earnings, social

media promotion, marketing and PR consultation, social responsibility, brand development, and

career planning.

HypeSportsPH was started by Paula Punla, who has more than two decades' worth of

experience as an agent in both the sports and entertainment industries. She is joined by

Naveen Ganglani, who is head of public relations, and Karina Sitaldas, who is in

charge of the agency's marketing department.

Since its inception in 2015, HypeSportsPH has focused on providing collegiate talents in

Philippine sports with off-court opportunities while maintaining and enhancing their public

image.

"We're excited at the chance to work with Matt and Marv, because we know that as one

collective unit our two agencies can reach greater heights together – especially by providing our

athletes with a family-like environment where they can feel taken care of," Ganglani said in

behalf of HypeSportsPH. – Rappler.com