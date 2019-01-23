World No. 1 Novak Djokovic enjoys an early night as Kei Nishikori retires with a thigh strain in the Australian Open

Published 7:39 PM, January 23, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia – World No. 1 Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open semifinals in a hurry Wednesday, January 23, as an ailing Kei Nishikori retired when losing 6-1, 4-1 after just 51 minutes.

Nishikori had endured 3 five-set epics during 13 hours and 47 minutes on court before the quarterfinal clash and suffered a thigh strain in the 1st set as the marathon matches took their toll.

Eighth seed Nishikori began to suffer early in the 1st set and was a shadow of his usual fighting self as he lost it in 31 minutes.

After a medical timeout and 3 minutes of treatment from the physiotherapist, Nishikori emerged for the 2nd set with his right thigh strapped and courageously attempted to carry on.

He seemed to be moving a little more freely, but the recovery did not last long.

After being broken to go 2-1 down by the Serbian 14-time Grand Slam champion Nishikori became almost immobilized.

When Djokovic broke again to go 4-1 ahead it proved the last straw for Nishikori's brave challenge.

With all chance of winning gone, the pair shook hands at the net as the Japanese No. 1 decided it would be better not to risk any further long-term damage.

Djokovic immediately wished his old foe Nishikori a speedy recovery after beating him for the 16th time in 18 meetings.

"I love to battle, especially against Kei, we have played so many matches in our careers," said the Serb, who is chasing a record seventh Australian Open title.

"I hope you can recover. I hope it's not something serious that will take too long. I wish him a speedy recovery.

"I'm sorry for everybody for not having a full match tonight but thank you for showing up."

Djokovic was exhausted after his late-night four-set win over Daniil Medvedev on Monday and made no secret of his delight to escape the quarterfinal with such a light workout.

"As they say, this is exactly what the doctor ordered for me after the match two nights ago," Djokovic said. "Not to spend too much time on the court.

"I've had plenty of matches so far this year and I am in another semifinal and I will do everything to get ready for that one."

Top seed Djokovic will now meet 28th seed Lucas Pouille on Friday after the Frenchman reached his first Grand Slam semi-final by ousting Milos Raonic in four sets. – Rappler.com