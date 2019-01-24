Japanese star Naomi Osaka outlasts Karolina Pliskova in the semifinal to reach a second straight Grand Slam title decider

Published 5:40 PM, January 24, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia – Fourth seed Naomi Osaka outgunned Karolina Pliskova Thursday, January 24, to set up an Australian Open final against Czech 8th seed Petra Kvitova.

The 21-year-old Japanese star overcame the 7th seed 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach a second straight Grand Slam decider after her breakthrough triumph over Serena Williams at last year's US Open.

Osaka started strongly to take the 1st set as the match began with the roof of Rod Laver Arena closed amid sweltering temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Farenheit).

But Pliskova, who ousted American great Williams with an epic comeback to make the semifinals on Wednesday, roared back in the 2nd before Osaka edged past her in the 3rd.

"I expected it, I expected a really hard battle," Osaka said of Pliskova's attempt to come back from a set and a break down.

"I just told myself to regroup in the 3rd set and try as hard as I could no matter what, and I managed to win."

She said her win at Flushing Meadows helped settle her nerves against the never-say-die Czech.

"I was so scared serving second serves, I was like 'oh my God, please!'" she said. "I guess that's experience, I don't know.

Osaka is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the US and Australian Opens back to back.

She will also become the new world No. 1, replacing Romania's Simona Halep, if she beats Kvitova in the final.

Pliskova was the bookies' favorite for the title after her effort against Williams but made a slow start, hitting only 4 winners to Osaka's 16 in the 1st set.

The fired up Japanese also dominated on serve as she ended Pliskova's 10-match winning streak.

After blasting down an ace in her first service game, Osaka carved out 3 break points on Pliskova's serve.

A blistering backhand gave her the advantage following a baseline slugfest with the Czech.

Pliskova double faulted to hand Osaka a second break and the Japanese star went on to serve out the set with an ace after 32 minutes.

The opening 4 games of the 2nd set all went against serve as Pliskova threw everything at Osaka trying to find a way back into the match.

Osaka absorbed the pressure and continued to play her shots as the dogged Czech went on the attack.

She held on until two unforced errors, trailing at 5-4, handed a jubilant Pliskova the 2nd set after 41 minutes.

Osaka managed a crucial hold as the 3rd game of the 3rd set turned into a seven-minute arm-wrestle, fending off 3 break points.

She then broke in the next game but Pliskova continued to press and the Japanese player had to see off break point with an ace before serving out the match.

She hit another ace on match point which was called out but successfully challenged the decision to ensure she made the final. – Rappler.com