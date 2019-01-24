Rafael Nadal advances to the final to face either world No. 1 Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouile

Published 7:02 PM, January 24, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal handed rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas a tennis lesson Thursday, January 24, as he drubbed him 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the Australian Open semifinal.

Greek 14th seed Tsitsipas had enjoyed a fairytale run to his first Grand Slam last 4, including a win over Roger Federer, but found Nadal in ruthless form as he won in 1 hour and 46 minutes.

The Spanish second seed has not dropped his serve for 63 straight games at this year's Open and has not lost a set on his way to the final, where he will face either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouile.

"No, they don't need any message. They are good and they are improving every month."@RafaelNadal gives a classy message to the younger generation #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/YbQNBRKnPH — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2019

– Rappler.com