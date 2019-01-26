Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal prove to be unforgiving in their march to the 2019 Australian Open final

Published 2:13 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – World tennis’ top two players arranged another blockbuster showdown as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal easily disposed of separate semifinal foes to advance to the title round of the 2019 Australian Open.

Djokovic, the Serbian world No. 1, easily conquered French 28th seed Lucas Pouille, 6-0, 6-2, 6-2, to continue his quest for a record seventh Melbourne crown. (READ: Dominant Djokovic demolishes Pouille to set up Nadal final)

Nadal also made quick work of Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas as the Spanish No. 2 drubbed him, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0, to stay on course of his bid to become the first man to win all 4 Grand Slams twice in the Open era. (READ: Ruthless Nadal routs Tsitsipas to reach Australian Open final)

Djokovic slightly leads Nadal in their head-to-head duel, 27-25.

In women’s action, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova set up a championship duel where the winner will not only bag the Australian Open title but also the world No. 1 ranking.

Osaka, the Japanese US Open champion, outgunned Karolina Pliskova, while Czech 8th seed Kvitova turned back Danielle Collins. (READ: Osaka sets up Australian Open final with Kvitova)

