(UPDATED) World No.1 Novak Djokovic puts on a show of flawless tennis to outclass Rafael Nadal

Published 7:29 PM, January 27, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia (UPDATED) – An imperious Novak Djokovic won a record magnificent seventh Australian Open title by routing Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 Sunday, January 27, with a display of flawless tennis.

The Serbian world No. 1 dominated the Spanish 2nd seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just two hours and 4 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

It put Djokovic, 31, out on his own ahead of Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, who both won 6 Australian Open men's singles titles.

Djokovic dropped to his knees and kissed the ground after vanquishing his greatest rival.

"I'm just trying to contemplate on the journey in the last 12 months," said an emotional Djokovic, pausing for breath to compose himself and not become tearful.

"I had the surgery exactly 12 months ago," he added, referring to an elbow operation that saw him slump out of the world's top 20 before bouncing back to win Wimbledon and the US Open.

"To be standing now here in front of you today and managing to win this title and 3 out of 4 Slams, this is amazing. I am speechless."

The pair's only previous final in Australia, in 2012, developed into a record-breaking 5-hour, 53-minute slugfest – the longest in Grand Slam history.

A repeat of that epic never materialized with Nadal uncharacteristically nervous at the start and Djokovic taking an immediate advantage that he would never relinquish.

'Fighting spirit'

"Even if tonight was not my best day of course I had someone that played a lot better than me tonight," said Nadal.

"I have been going through tough moments in the last year. I was not able to play until the first round here. Even if tonight was not my night it's so important for me to be where I am coming back from injury."

Djokovic noted that the duo had both endured injury-ravaged 2018 campaigns.

"Obviously a tough match tonight, but ... you came back from an injury that took you out from the tour since September last year," Djokovic said of Nadal.

"You're showing to me and to all your other colleagues and many young tennis players around the world what is definition of the fighting spirit and resilience."

The Spaniard had not had his service broken since the 3rd set of his 1st round match but that streak ended in a flash as the Serb came sprinting out of the blocks.

Total control

Djokovic was in total control on his own delivery and won his first 4 service games without conceding a single point, even inducing Nadal to miss a forehand completely on the way to grabbing the set in 36 minutes.

The 2nd set followed a similar pattern, with Djokovic racing through games on his own serve, while Nadal struggled to hold.

The pressure told in the 5th game and Djokovic broke again when Nadal hit a lob volley long after an exchange at the net.

The on-song Serb was so fired up he broke Nadal again to go to 5-2 before serving out for a two-set lead with 3 aces in a row with just one hour, 16 minutes on the clock.

The statistics were as telling as the scoreline: Djokovic had served 8 aces to Nadal's 1 and made just 4 unforced errors while the Spaniard had coughed up 20.

When Djokovic broke again in the 3rd game of the 3rd set it was just a matter of how quickly he would finish off Nadal.

The end was swift, as Djokovic withstood one break point at 3-2 before administering the last rites in a flurry of winners off both wings.

Victory extended his win-loss record against Nadal to 28-25 and squared the Grand Slam final count between the pair at 4-4.

Djokovic has now completed a hat-trick of Slams following his wins at Wimbledon and the US Open.

He will go to Paris in May for the French Open seeking to become the only man in the Open Era to win all 4 majors twice. – Rappler.com