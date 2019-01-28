The 21-year-old Japanese player gets past former world No. 1 Simona Halep

Published 11:39 PM, January 28, 2019

PARIS, France – Naomi Osaka, winner of the Australian Open, has jumped to the top of women's tennis with her beaten opponent Petra Kvitova rising to 2nd in WTA rankings on Monday, January 28.

Osaka climbed 3 places after beating the Czech in Melbourne on Saturday. Kvitova moved up 4 places.

The 21-year-old Japanese player has only won 3 career titles, but those include the last two majors, after she won the US Open in September.

Romanian former No. 1 Simona Halep, knocked out by Serena Williams in the round of 16 in Melbourne, fell two spots to 3rd. Dane Caroline Wozniacki, whose defense of her Australian Open title ended in the third round, fell 6 places to 9th.

The biggest rise of the week was by the 25-year-old American Danielle Collins, who leaped 12 places to 23rd after her run to the semifinals.

The other semifinalist, Czech Karolina Pliskova, who saved 4 match points against Williams in their quarterfinal, also advanced, gaining 3 places to 5th in the world.

Williams, who fell to 491 after her maternity break last year, continued her rise, gaining 5 places to 11th.

WTA rankings:

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,030 pts (+3)

2. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6,290 (+4)

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,582 (-2)

4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,307 (+1)

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,100 (+3)

6. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,965 (-4)

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,940

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,430 (+1)

9. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,566 (-6)

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,485 (+1)

11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,406 (+5)

12. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3,355 (-2)

13. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,330 (-1)

14. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 3,285 (+1)

15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,035 (+3)

16. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,995 (-3)

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,786

18. Wang Kiang (CHN) 2,605 (+3)

19. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,550

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,355

