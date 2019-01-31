Julian Macaraeg makes history as the first Filipino to qualify for the Winter Youth Olympics

Published 9:03 PM, January 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Julian Macaraeg broke barriers as he became the first Filipino to qualify for the Winter Youth Olympics following an impressive showing in the 2019 ISU Junior World Short Track Championships in Montreal, Canada.

The 14-year-old short track speed skater met the qualifying standard of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland after clocking 43.7 seconds in the 500-meter event.

Hailing from New York, Macaraeg emerged as the top Southeast Asian participant in the 500m and 1,000m events of the world championship and can possibily climb to World No. 42 in the juniors division.

Team mate Marc Gonzales aims to join Macaraeg in the quadriennial event by making the cut in the next Junior Grand Prix events alongside the country’s figure skaters.

The Philippine Skating Union has produced Olympians like figure skater Michael Martinez, who participated in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. – Rappler.com