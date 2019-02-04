South Cotabato's Grace Signacio and Rhyniyll Yvis Endaya, along with Koronadal City's Romee Jonathan Rioja and Justin Matthew Basadre rule the archery tournament

Published 8:55 PM, February 04, 2019

TAGUM CITY, Philippines – Young archers from South Cotabato bared their fangs early as they won the first gold medals in the Mindanao leg of the 2019 Batang Pinoy on Monday, February 4, at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism archery range here.

Grace Signacion and Rhyniyll Yvis Endaya bannered South Cotabato after topping the girls' yeoman 20-meter and girls' bowman 30-meter (72 arrows) events while Romee Jonathan Rioja and Justin Matthew Basadre of Koronadal City ruled the boys' yeoman 20-meter and boys' bowman 30-meter (72 arrows) events in the opening salvo of the tourney for young athletes 15 years old and below.

Signacion, who turned 10 last Sunday, fired 328 points to dominate the first round before marching back in the second round with 319 points to tally a total score of 647 points en route to a golden finish.

Samantha Isabel Loreno of Koranadal City and Khrizleyn Hope Ferrer of South Cotabato fell short, scoring 605 and 546 points for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

"I'm so happy that I won," said Signacion, adding that the sweet victory in the tourney organized by the Philippine Sports Commission is a fitting birthday gift for her.

"I dedicate this victory to my mother, who encouraged me to take up the sport."

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old Endaya, who studies with Signacion at the Central Elementary School in Surallah town in South Cotabato, struck gold after registering 324 and 310 points for a total of 634 points.

She bested South Cotabato's Ge-Anne Gasendo (601) and Davao City's Althea Kelly Odiong (593 points), who settled for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In boys' action, Rioja posted 551 points from a two-round 244-307 tally to claim the mint, edging South Cotabato's Karl David Mejillano (497) and fellow Koronadal bet Paul Yrwan Bader (404).

Basadre, for his part, scored 624 points to grab the gold medal while South Cotabato's Quin Myer Loreno (614) and Mark Jubert Lapiad (611) landed silver and bronze medals, respectively. – Rappler.com