Thirteen-year-old Paul Anthony Rodriguez rules the individual, pair, and team events of the taekwondo poomsae competition

Published 9:15 PM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Anthony Rodriguez scooped 3 gold medals in the taekwondo competition of the 2019 Batang Pinoy Mindanao leg on Tuesday, February 5, at the Gaisano Mall in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The 13-year-old from General Santos City ruled the junior individual, junior pair and junior team poomsae events to emerge as the most successful athlete in the early stretch of the youth multi-sport competition.

The victory was such an impressive feat for Rodriguez, who hopes to make it to the Olympics in the future.

"My dream is to compete in the Olympics someday," said Rodriguez, a Grade 7 student at Holy Trinity College in General Santos City who made it to the national juniors team following a double-gold performance in the Mindanao leg last year.

"I want to represent the country in major international meets someday that’s why I’m working hard in trainings and actual competitions."

In the individual event, Rodriguez scored 7.815 points to edge Clint Solitana of Malita (7.335) and Daniel Abella of Cagayan de Oro (7.130).

With partner Aleya Rayzel Labao, the duo reigned supreme in the pair event with a total score of 8.020 points, while the pairs of Ezekiel Limpin and Aliyah Baquial also of Gen. Santos City (7.550), and Abella and Kyle Canios of Cagayan de Oro (7.485) settled for the silver and bronze, respectively.

To complete his triple crown, Rodriguez formed a trio with Limpin and Benedict Opao for a total score of 7.685 points to capture the gold in team event while Nica Indino, Abdul Usop and Henry Lu of Maguindanao (7.400); and Earl Visaya, Louise Valle and Hannah Blanagan of Davao del Norte (7.350) placed 2nd and 3rd.

In archery, South Cotabato bet Grace Signacion and Koronadal City’s Justin Matthew Basadre followed up their golden victories in the yeoman girls 20-meter and bowman boys 30-meter events by topping their respective individual Olympic round division.

Signacion edged Koronadal City’s Samantha Isabel Loreno in the yeoman girls’ final round while Basadre defeated South Cotabato’s Quin Myer Loreno in the bowman boys.

Karl David Mejillano and Geanne Gasendo of South Cotabato shared the podium by triumphing in the yeoman boys and bowman girls’ individual Olympic rounds.

Over at the Bulwagang Pangkarunungan, General Santos City bagged two of the 4 gold medals at stake in rapid chess.

Clint Calvin Atoc ruled all 6 rounds of the boys 12-under class to finish with 6 points for the gold medal and bested Dipolog City’s Ghian Michael Aleria (5 points) and Governor Generoso’s Kyle Johann Ylanan (4.5 points).

Haein Angelito Aparte, meanwhile, topped the boys 13-15 division via a superior tiebreak after he and Kidapawan’s Nick Danuel Pabroquez finished with identical 5 points.

Aliyah Rae Lumangtad of Davao del Norte also won the tiebreak, beating Cotabato Province’s Joannah Love Marie Olay for the girls 13-15 gold.

Cagayan de Oro’s Ruelle Canino also shared the podium after finishing with 5.5 points for the girls 12-under gold. – Rappler.com