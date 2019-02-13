Georgia Peregrina smashes the national women's senior 200m backstroke record Olympian Akiko Thomson held for 26 years

Published 12:43 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Australian Georgia Peregrina smashed the Philippine record in the women's senior 200m backstroke record, eclipsing the feat set by Olympian Akiko Thomson in 1992.

Peregrina, 17, clocked two minutes, 16 seconds and 33 miliseconds to clinch the gold at the NSW Senior State Age Championships in Sydney, Australia last December 19, 2018.

The Australia-based swimmer also reset the junior national record in the 16-18 age group previously set by Chloe Kennedy Anne Isleta (2:17.19) in 2015.

Philippine Swimming Inc (PSI) president Lani Velasco confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, February 12 that Peregrina has registered with the national swimming federation, which also validates her time as a Philippine record.

The 26-year-old mark (2:16.44) set by Thomson in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain was the last of her Philippine records that was broken.

Peregrina's registration with PSI also recognizes her 2:17.09 clocking in the 200m butterfly event in the State Age championships as the junior national record in the 16-18 age group.

She surpassed Nicole Oliva's 2:18.15 record that was set in July 2018.

Peregrina's father is from Marikina, while her mother is Australian.

The Filipino-Australian is qualified to vie for a slot in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to be hosted in New Clark City that will serve as a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying meet as well. – Rappler.com