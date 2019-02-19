Jessel Lumapas, Jasmine Mojdeh, Marc Bryan Dula, and Czerrine Ramos are the country's young and promising athletes

Published 1:25 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Up-and-coming trackster Jessel Lumapas leads the 4 Tony Siddayao awardees who will be recognized at the SMC-PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) Annual Awards Night on Tuesday, February 26, at the Centennial Hall of Manila Hotel.

Lumapas, a standout of Nazareth School of National University, will be joined by swimmers Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Marc Bryan Dula, along with figure skater Czerrine Ramos in receiving the honor handed out by the sportswriting community to promising athletes 17 years old and below.

On top of the 2018 list is Lumapas, who was adjudged as the most outstanding athlete in last year’s Palarong Pambansa after winning a total of 4 gold medals in track and field.

A native of Damarinas, Cavite, she anchored the country’s campaign in the 10th ASEAN School Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia by winning two of the Philippines’ 6-gold medal haul.

The awards are named after the late Tony Siddayao, the sports editor of the Manila Standard considered as the Dean of Philippine sportswriting. Prominent figures of the Siddayao awards in the past who went on to carve out names in their respective fields include Wesley So (chess), Kiefer Ravena and Jeron Teng (basketball), Doti Ardina (golf), Eumir Marcial (boxing), Rustom Lim (cycling), and Malvinne and Markie Alcala (badminton).

The 4 recipients of the Siddayao awards make up part of the total 75 honorees to be recognized during the affair.

Leading the honor roll are Hidilyn Diaz; golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go; and skateboarder Margielyn Didal, who are all named co-winners of the coveted Athlete of the Year award. – Rappler.com