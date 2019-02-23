The 19-year-old rules the men's floor final in Melbourne for his first World Cup gold medal as a senior

Published 6:20 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teen gymnast Carlos Yulo opened the year on a high note after clinching gold in the men's floor final of the 2019 Melbourne World Cup in Australia on Saturday, February 23.

Finishing 3rd place in the qualifying round, Yulo – who just turned 19 on February 16 – turned it up in the final for his first gold medal in a World Cup as a senior.

He posted 14.566 points to best Japan's Hibiki Arayashiki, Spain's Rayderley Zapata and Great Britain's Dominick Cunningham, who all finished with 14.500 points.

Arayashiki bagged silver while Zapata and Cunningham both settled for the bronze.

Melbourne World Cup MAG FX EF



Carlos Edriel Yulo PHI 14.566

Hibiki Arayashiki JPN 14.500

Rayderley Zapata ESP 14.500

Dominick Cunningham GBR 14.500 — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) February 23, 2019

Yulo was coming off a successful 2018 campaign, capturing a historic bronze in men's floor of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships to become the first Filipino and male Southeast Asian gymnast to win a medal in the worlds.

This year, he plans to accumulate as much points in different World Cups in order to earn a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (READ: Teen gymnast Carlos Yulo finds winning rhythm in Olympic quest) – Rappler.com