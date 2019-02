Get to watch live games and revisit the highlights of the UAAP, PVL, and more on iWant Sports

Published 8:48 AM, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN’s popular streaming service iWant recently launched its newest section iWant Sports, where passionate followers of different sports leagues can stream right at their fingertips all kinds of sports content on whatever device, whenever and wherever they are.

Starting February 16, with the opening of UAAP Season 81 volleyball tournament, sports fans are now able to watch live games, revisit the highlights of the games they missed, get to know their idols, or catch up on the latest news updates in the sports world on the digital platform.

The one-stop section on the streaming service will house various sports content offerings for fans of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Premier Volleyball League (PVL) , Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), Pinoy Pride, boxing events, and national tournaments.

Beyond the games, sports aficionados can also access other sports content such as ABS-CBN S+A productions like flagship program “The Score,” UAAP special “University Town,” lifestyle show “Upfront,” sports documentaries like “UAAP G.O.A.T,” as well as sports-related ANC or ABS-CBN programs like motoring show “Rev,” sports talk show “Hardball,” and current affairs show “Sports U.”

ABS-CBN Integrated Sports head Dino Laurena said that the launch of a sports section on iWant, which started 2019 with a whopping 11.3 million subscribers, enables them to reach, entertain, and inspire more Filipinos in the digital space.

“We understand the desire of our diehard sports fans, and even casual sports enthusiasts, for intense and compelling sports content. We want to make it easier for them to catch the action and stories from the best tournaments in the country right now and witness great performances unfold in real time in one location, which is iWant,” he said.

iWant is one of the digital initiatives of ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ leading media and entertainment company, which is rapidly transitioning into an agile digital company with the biggest online presence among all media companies, and a growing list of digital properties.

Satisfy your sports cravings whenever, wherever, and however you want it on iWant via its iOS or Android apps or via web browser on iwant.ph. More subscribers can also get their iWant craving in the comfort of their own homes as they can already connect the streaming service to their TVs via Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

