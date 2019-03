Federer's Dubai Championship title catapults him to 4th place in the ATP rankings

Published 2:57 PM, March 05, 2019

PARIS, France – Roger Federer's 100th title lifted him 3 places to fourth in the ATP rankings on Monday, March 4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the beaten finalist as Federer made history in Dubai also inched up. The Greek climbed one place into the top 10.

Gael Monfils, a beaten semi-finalist, jumped four places and back into the top 20 at 19.

The biggest mover in the men's rankings was mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios who beat two top three players, No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Alexander Zverev as well as No. 9 John Isner on his way to winning in Acapulco. Kyrgios leaped 39 places to 33rd.

Novak Djokovic took the week off but remains a long way clear at the top, though both Nadal and Zverev gained a handful of points in Mexico.

Guido Pella, who won his first ATP title in Sao Paulo on Sunday also moved up. The Argentine has the same number of points as Kyrgios but is ranked one spot lower at 34.

ATP top 20:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,955 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,365

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,595

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,600 (+3)

5. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4,585 (-1)

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,295 (-1)

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,190 (-1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,800

9. John Isner (USA) 3,405

10. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,175 (+1)

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,095 (-1)

12. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,695 (+1)

13. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,675 (-1)

14. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,275

15. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,230

16. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 2,091

17. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1,885

18. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,865 (+1)

19. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,740 (+4)

20. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 1,705

Selected others:

33. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,205 (+39)

34. Guido Pella (ARG) 1,205 (+14)

– Rappler.com