Carla Tumaliuan finishes the country's highest peak in 6 hours

Published 6:20 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After conquering the 9,262-foot Mount Apo in just 6 hours, Filipina mountaineer Carla "Kaya" Tumaliuan, is setting her sights next on Mount Everest – the world’s tallest mountain.

In preparation for her Everest expedition, Tumaliuan regularly climbs, does crampons training, bouldering, running, and practices of her knot-tying skills.

As part of her training, the 27-year-old completed a trail run at the country’s highest peak with her two friends and their guide.

During her Mount Apo hike, she reached the summit through the Energy Development Corporation (EDC) Executive Trail.

"To be honest, it was the best climb and the best trail I ever had. I did not expect the trail to be that beautiful. I really saw how EDC took care of the trail and preserved the nature there. I was in awe even of the tree nursery they have there," said the accomplished mountaineer. "I would like to climb again using the same trail."

Tumaliuan also shared that while her training is exhausting, the financial aspect of her preparation is equally challenging as she wants to support the studies of children who are struggling to finish school.

"Climbing Everest is every mountaineer’s dream. I’m not asking sponsors to just support me. In sponsoring my Everest bet, I want to share my blessings by sending children to school and to complete their studies. If I can make it to Everest, I hope these kids can feel like they can achieve anything," she said. – Rappler.com