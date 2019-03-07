Mark Joseph was an active figure in Philippine swimming since 1986

Published 4:58 PM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former Philippine swimming federation president Mark Joseph passed away in his home in the United Kingdom.

He was 56.

Joseph died in his sleep, Philippine Swimming Inc president Lani Velasco confirmed the news to Rappler on Thursday, March 7.

After leaving the Philippines, the former swim head lived with his brother Chris in UK.

Chris was waiting for him to come down and have coffee with him during breakfast. But after a period of time, Chris went to check on Joseph in his room and found him dead.

"Mr. Joseph made a significant impact in Philippine swimming by promoting the sport at the grassroots level and by raising the Philippine swimming to international standards," read the statement from PSI.

Joseph was an active figure in Philippine swimming since 1986, but was heavily criticized towards the end of his term due to the poor performance of Philippine swimmers in international events.

One of the highlights of his term, though, came in the 2008 Beijinig Olympics when the country sent 5 swimmers – Ryan Arabejo, Daniel Coakley, Miguel Molina, James Walsh, and Christel Simms.

In the next editions of the quadriennial meet, only Jessie Lacuna and Jasmine Alkhaldi made the cut.

He often clashed with former senator Nikki Coseteng – who backed another group, the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) – as their swimmers were excluded from national team selection for POC-sanctioned events like the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games.

In 2011, Coseteng accused Joseph of money laundering as he was allegedly involved in the fund transfer of PAGCOR funds to the Trace College and Aquatic center in Los Baños, Laguna owned by former Philippine gambling chairman Efraim C. Genuino.

Five years later, Joseph, Genuino and 7 others were charged with graft for the anomalous release of P37 million worth of funds for the training of swimmers who competed in the 2012 Olympics.

After his term, Velasco was officially elected president in a POC-sanctioned snap elections after serving as Joseph's secretary-general and officer-in-charge in the PSI. – Rappler.com