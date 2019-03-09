The Philippine men's ice hockey team falls short in the final after sweeping the elimination round

Published 11:47 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men's ice hockey team fell short in the final match as it settled for a silver against Mongolia in the 2019 Challenge Cup of Asia on Saturday, March 9, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Mongolia exacted revenge on the Philippines, 6-3, in the final after the Filipinos stunned the reigning champion to finish on top of Group A in the eliminations.

Tournament MVP Steven Fuglister lived up to his billing as he netted in 7 goals and dished out 8 assists for the Philippines while Paolo Spafford clinched the Top Goaltender plum. The two players were crucial to the country's undefeated run before the final.

The finish was an improvement from the bronze medal the country won in its first appearance in the 2018 edition.

In the first period, Mongolia got off to a dominant start as it blanked the Philippines 3-0.

Julius Frederick Santiago opened the scoring for the Nationals in the 21:37 mark of the game. But the Filipinos failed to sustain the momentum as Santiago and Fuglister had to serve two-minute penalties each while Patrick Syquiatco was slapped with a 10-minute penalty for misconduct.

In the 3rd period, the Philippines was able to tie the score at 3-3 thanks to Jose Cadiz and Jan Regencia, but Mongolia quickly answered back with 3 straight goals that closed out the match. – Rappler.com