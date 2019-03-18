Competing against 9 Canadian teams, the Philippines records the third best race times over two heats

Published 5:12 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine bobsled team – the first in Southeast Asia – bagged bronze in the 2019 Alberta Cup Provincial Championship in Calgary, Canada, earlier this March.

Represented by drivers Rolando Isidro and Jeffrey dela Cruz as well as brakesmen Joseph Acosta and Jerby Deriada, the Philippines recorded the third best race times over two heats against 9 Canadian teams.

All 4 Filipino bobsledders are active duty seamen for the Philippine Coast Guard, with Isidro and Dela Cruz competing in Austria in the 2017-18 winter season and Acosta and Deriada seeing action for the first time in Canada.

"This is a historic accomplishment for the Philippines," said Philippine National Bobsled Luge and Skeleton Association, Inc. president Thelmo Cunanan Jr.

"This is the first time we trained and competed in North America and we came in 3rd place."

The Philippine team was previously based in Innsbruck, Austria, before making Calgary its new homebase starting in 2019 as it trains in hopes of making the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

"Our goal is to continue training in Calgary and to join qualifying races for the Beijing Winter Olympics," Cunanan said. – Rappler.com