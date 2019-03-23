Teen gymnast Carlos Yulo pockets a bronze a month after a golden finish in Australia

Published 10:09 AM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo settled for a bronze in the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Friday, March 22 (Saturday, March 23, Manila time).

Yulo scored 14.266 in the men’s floor exercises final behind Israel’s Alexander Shatilov (14.633) and Spain’s Rayderley Zapata (14.433), who bagged the gold and silver, respectively.

“Not the best performance, but still thankful to get a medal,” said Yulo in a Facebook post.

In the qualification round, Yulo had a better mark of 14.600 points which catapulted him to the No. 1 spot.

The 19-year-old finished 12th in the men’s vault eliminations after recording 14.450 points.

Filipino teammate Reyland Capellan also participated in the men’s vault event and placed 21st with a 14.183-point finish.

Yulo was coming off a historic gold-medal finish in the 2019 Melbourne World Cup. His recent achievements also prompted local sports officials to add him to the shortlist of candidates eyed to serve as the country’s 2019 Southeast Asian Games flag bearer – Rappler.com