Simona Halep's 2019 Miami Open semis berth cuts the gap between her and Naomi Osaka

Published 2:43 PM, April 02, 2019

PARIS, France – Simona Halep cut the gap to world No.1 Naomi Osaka in the WTA rankings on Monday, April 1, after the Romanian made the semifinals at the Miami Open last week.

French Open champion Halep, who last held the top spot in January, would have returned to the summit had she reached the final in Florida following Osaka's early exit.

Halep reduced Osaka's lead to 239 points and moved above Petra Kvitova after the Czech fell to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty in the last 8.

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit climbed to a best of 14th as she jumped 5 places following her run to the semi-finals.

WTA rankings on April 1:

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,021 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,782 (+1)

3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,645 (-1)

4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,580 (+3)

5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,165 (-1)

6. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,050 (+2)

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020 (-2)

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,287 (-2)

9. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4,275 (+2)

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,595 (-1)

11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,461 (-1)

12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,270

13. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,117

14. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,845 (+5)

15. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,835

16. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,812 (+2)

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,800 (-3)

18. Madison Keys (USA) 2,726 (-2)

19. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,525 (-2)

20. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,460 (+1)

– Rappler.com