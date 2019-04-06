The Philippine men's rugby team faces Hong Kong in the world series qualifiers last 8

Published 3:28 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just in their second appearance in the Hong Kong 7s, the Philippine Volcanoes made history by clinching the country's first quarterfinal berth in the World Series Qualifiers in Hong Kong on Saturday, April 6.

In a do-or-die match, the Philippine men’s rugby team nailed its first win in the tournament against Zimbabwe, 24-12.

The Philippines will face host Hong Kong in the quarterfinal on Saturday at 7:12 pm. (READ: Philippine rugby shoots for SEA Games double gold)

"It’s a special day for Philippine rugby. This is the furthest we’ve come on the world stage. The future is bright for rugby in the country," said Philippine rugby general manager Jake Letts.

The winner of the knockout match will advance to the semifinal round of the tournament.

Zimbabwe was first to score within the first two minutes, but the Philippines’ Justin Villazor Coveney tied the game at 5-5 off a turnover ball. Filipino winger Ryan Reyes Howe followed up with another try to put the team up 10-5.

In the second half, Zimbabwe quickly responded to overtake the Philippines 12-10. But the Volcanoes’ Donald Canon Coleman soon scored off a penalty tap to make it 17-12.

A final try from Howe cemented the victory for the Philippines. – Rappler.com