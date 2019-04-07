Daniel Miranda emerges as Asia's best and nabs 2nd overall right on his debut in the TCR Asia series

Published 5:11 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino racer Daniel Miranda conquered his first TCR series competition held from April 6 to 7 in Sepang, Malaysia.

The Cebuano emerged as the best Asian driver in the tournament after finishing 2nd overall by clocking 25 minutes and 30.977 seconds behind Ecuador's Diego Moran (25:27.461).

Miranda campaigned in the Hyundai i30 N TCR under team Eurasia Motorsport, which joined the 2019 TCR Asia Series for the first time as well.

After emerging as the 2017 Vios Cup champion, Miranda shifted to competing in the Asian Formula Renault under Eurasia Motorsport for the 2018 season.

Miranda, who has been racing for 7 years, started with go-karts in Cebu before moving to Manila.

The 21-year-old, who won Karter of the Year honors, has been competing in international races in Singapore, Macau and Indonesia. He's now focused on a career in touring car racing. – Rappler.com