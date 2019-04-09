eSports World Federation aims to hold the eSports World Cup in the Philippines

Published 10:10 AM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine eSports is continuing to take things to the world stage.

eSports World Federation (ESWF), a Philippine-based group that aims to be the organizer of the world's biggest international tournaments, launched its plans on Monday, April 8.

"Our true goal is to hold the eWorld cup in the Philippines," said ESWF board member Rains David.



While eSports' bid to be included in the 2024 Paris Olympic games is currently on hold, ESWF still wants to continue the fight to promote amateur eSports across the globe.

The organization also clarified that it doesn't have plans of joining the race to be accredited by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), but it hopes that the future eSports national sports association will consider the products of its grassroots program. (READ: 5 games shortlisted for SEA Games 2019's esport events)

"The goal of ESWF is to develop champions and train athletes for the Philippines. We’ll be more than happy if the POC or the PHISGOC (Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee) will be able to entertain our champions for the SEA Games," added David.

ESWF is collaborating with Philippine Collegiate Champions League and Philippine Superliga help develop its grassroots program that will be set up in schools, universities, local government unites, amusement centers or arcades and city-based tournaments.

There's no final lineup of games yet, but the ESWF is planning to organize gaming tournaments for Mobile Legends, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, StarCraft II and Tekken 7.

The federation proposed a national multi-game tournament "Bayan Mo vs Bayan Ko" which aims to become an avenue for scouting future national team members. – Rappler.com