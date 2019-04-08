Djokovic heads into clay season secure as world No. 1
PARIS, France – Novak Djokovic moves into his 20th week as world No. 1 on Monday, April 8, as the clay season gets under way.
The Serb is almost 2,500 points ahead of Rafael Nadal as third-placed Alexander Zverev will hope to pick up points at the Marrakech claycourt event this week.
Meanwhile, Britain's Kyle Edmund will hope to make moves to regain his place in the top 20.
ATP rankings as of April 8
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725
3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040
4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590
5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765
6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,200
7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115
8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240
9. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3,225
10. John Isner (USA) 3,085
11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,015
12. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,810
13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,345
14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,295
15. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,140
16. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 2,021
17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,930
18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1,885
19. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,875
20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1,820
Selected
22. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1,680
– Rappler.com