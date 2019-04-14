Alex Eala leads the national 14-under girls squad to the world stage for the first time in 26 years

Published 10:35 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine 14-under girls tennis team nailed a world juniors berth for the first time in 26 years after also bagging the country's first 2019 ITF Asia-Oceania qualifiers title on Sunday, April 14, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Led by young sensation Alex Eala, the Philippines advanced to the 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals slated August 5 to 10 in Prosetejov, Czech Republic, where the squad will join Asian powerhouses Korea, Japan and China.

The Philippines copped the ITF Asia-Oceania crown after winning the team-tie over Japan, 2-0, in the finals as Eala drubbed her opponent, 6-0, 6-3 to seal the win.

Earlier, Alex Eala leads the Philippine 14 & Under girls tennis team to the 2019 Asia-Oceania ITF World Junior Tennis title over Japan! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/dO5RTkXAQU — Bee Go (@beebeego09) April 14, 2019

Mentored by coach Czarina Arevalo, the Philippines secured a world berth – a first since 1993 – as early as the quarterfinals after defeating Hong Kong, 2-1.

The Nationals then faced Korea in the semifinals and also won 2-1 thanks to the duo of Eala and Alexa Milliam.

Eala – who was Europe's best overseas player of 2018 – went undefeated in the tournament as she also boosted her bid to represent the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. – Rappler.com