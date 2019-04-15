Big names sing praises for the 43-year-old golf icon for ending an 11-year major title drought following his triumph in the Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, USA – President Donald Trump and Barack Obama were among those hailing Tiger Woods on social media after his 11-year major drought was ended by a thrilling and emotional Masters victory.

"Congratulations to @TigerWoods," tweeted the US president Trump, who played a round of golf with Woods earlier this year. "A truly great champion!"

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

"Congratulations, Tiger!" former president Obama tweeted. "To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination."

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

As Woods went on a charge on the back 9 at Augusta National with birdies at 13, 15 and 16 to win by a stroke and claim his 15th major and fifth Masters, social media lit up in a frenzy of congratulations.

"I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is greatness like no other," tweeted 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams.

"Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow, congrats a million times! I am so inspired, thank you buddy."

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Fellow golfers and greats of the game also hailed Woods' achievement in returning to the summit of the sport after multiple surgeries and a string of off-course problems since his last major win at the 2008 US Open.

Just two years ago his back pain was so bad Woods thought he might never play again, let alone win another major.

"Very few people really know what @TigerWoods has been through to get back to this point," tweeted four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who finished in a tie for 21st on Sunday.

"So cool seeing him with Tida, Sam, Charlie, Erica and the rest of the team behind 18 green. Couldn't be happier for him! What a great day for golf!" added McIlroy after an emotional Woods hugged family after his winning putt.

Very few people really know what @TigerWoods has been thru to get back to this point. So cool seeing him with Tida, Sam, Charlie, Erica and the rest of the team behind 18 green. Couldn’t be happier for him! What a great day for golf! #TheMasters — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 14, 2019

'Simply unbelievable'

Aged 43, Woods became the second-oldest Masters winner, trailing only Jack Nicklaus who won 46 in 1986.

"A big 'well done' from me to @TigerWoods!" said Nicklaus on social media. "I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!"

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! @TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

Woods also set a record for the longest gap between Masters triumphs, the 14 years since his last win in 2005 eclipsing the old mark set by South African Gary Player who won his second Augusta crown in 1961 and his third in 1974.

"For most an impossible task. But not for you," said South African legend Player on Twitter. "Congratulations Tiger. So special for you and your family. So great for the game of golf. Simply unbelievable."

It has been a long & uncertain journey of 14 years since your last Green Jacket. A monumental challenge. For most an impossible task. But not for you. Congratulations Tiger. So special for you & your family. So great for the game of golf. Simply unbelievable. My very best. GP pic.twitter.com/Cw1Hzb9UOE — Gary Player (@garyplayer) April 14, 2019

Other US Sports stars were quick to join in on Twitter.

"A big, big congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!" NBA icon Magic Johnson tweeted. "The roar of the Tiger is back!"

A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!! The roar of the Tiger is back! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2019

"Congrats Tiger! What a performance," the New England Patriots' six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady said.

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

"Greatest comeback story in sports!" said three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry. "Congrats @TigerWoods. Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time!"

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

Woods finally found time to respond to all his well-wishers late on Sunday night, April 14 (Monday, April 15, Philippine time).

"I can't thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget," he posted along with a picture of him wearing his newest of 5 green jackets.

"To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for.

"This jacket sure is comfortable."

I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable. pic.twitter.com/LsOUX2dWH1 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 14, 2019

