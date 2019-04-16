RP Blu Girls and the RP Blu Boys are in for a busy 2019

Published 3:17 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The RP Blu Girls and RP Blu Boys will test their mettle in 3 international tournaments this year, including the country's hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The women's national softball team will continue their quest for a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Blu girls are slated to see action at the Women’s Softball Asia Cup happening from May 1 to 7 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The top 6 teams there will advance to the Asia-Oceania Softball Olympic Qualifier in Shanghai, China.

Fresh from a stellar 2018 season, the men’s national team is one of the formidable contenders for the Men’s World Championships slated in June.

"For the past two years, both the RP Blu Girls and Blu Boys have grown tremendously – proving the world that the Philippines can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the most powerful softball teams," said Amateur Softtball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Both teams continue to be exposed to training, international tournaments and material support made available by the sports patron.

Lhuillier also opened the try-outs to the Blu Girls to foreign-born players of Philippine descent, giving them the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the global stage. (READ: Asian Games curse continues for PH Blu Girls)

This led to the discovery of outstanding talents playing in division 1 schools in the US who decided to suit up for the national team and continue the resurgence of the Blu Girls in the international arena.

On top of the upcoming tournaments, ASAPHIL has begun its grassroots program reaching out to local softball teams of all ages across the country in order to discover, train and retain the next line of future softball superstars.

ASAPHIL’s commitment to resurrect softball in the Philippines did not go unnoticed by the international community.

Late last year, Lhuillier was named as vice president for Softball Asia, the continental governing body for softball in the region. – Rappler.com