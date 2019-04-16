The race also aims to prepare the athletes who seek to compete in the first-ever obstacle race event in the 2019 SEA Games

Published 9:20 PM, April 16, 2019

BATANGAS, Philippines – Spartan Race Philippines will kick off the first leg of its Spartan 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Regional Series in the Lipa-Malvar area in Batangas on May 3 and 4.

The race also aims to prepare the athletes who seek to compete in the obstacle course race event in the 2019 SEA Games which will be held in the Philippines.

"This sprint race (Spartan Sprint) will be the closest thing they would be seeing to the 5K in the SEA Games," said Michael Reyes, race director of Spartan Race Philippines. "We're not officially a qualifier for the SEA Games, but they do have qualifying events that are the same format."

The obstacle race and endurance brand is expecting around 4,000 international and local racers to compete in the Spartan Lima Beast/Sprint 2019.

"We’re excited to see the sport go on to the level of SEA Games and hopefully to Asian Games and hopefully to Olympics," added Reyes.

The event will feature the Spartan Sprint, a 5-kilometer (km) race with 20 obstacle courses, which will serve as a qualifier for the SEA Series.

Alongside Sprint are the Spartan Beast (21-km, 30-obstacle-course race) and the first-ever Hurricane Heat 12-Hour in the Philippines, an extreme boot camp that aims to test the endurance of the participants.

This will also be the first Spartan Race event in Batangas.

The qualified racers from the SEA Series will compete in the Asia Pacific Championships in August against the qualified runners from the East Asia Series and Australian National Series. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com