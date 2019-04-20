National team star Eric Cray looks to defend his 400-meter hurdles title in the 2019 Asian Athletics Championship

Published 4:21 PM, April 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Defending 400-meter hurdles champion Eric Cray leads a 13-man Philippine team that left Friday to compete in the 23rd Asian Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar starting Sunday, April 21.

Cray will be joined by Harry Diones, second in the triple jump two years ago, and pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, third in the 2017 meet.

Others in the cast are Singapore Open 200m winner Kristina Marie Knott, pole vault record holder Nathalie Uy and fellow vaulter Alyana Nicolas, long jumper Janry Ubas, 400m bet Mark Sequita, Marco Vilog in the 800m, Francis Medina in the 400m hurdles, 110m hurdler Clinton Bautista, Anfernee Lopena in the 100m, and decathlete Aries Toledo.

There’s no word on the status of 200m star Trenten Beram, who finished 5th in the 2017 event with the then Philippine record of 21.05, a source in the Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association (PATAFA) told Rappler in a phone interview.

Beram reportedly suffered a groin injury while training late last year and left in December. He has not responded to queries from PATAFA if he would see action in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. – Rappler.com