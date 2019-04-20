Top Filipino billiards player Carlo Biado blows a comfortable lead against Taiwanese Kevin Cheng in the final

Published 5:37 PM, April 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino hope Carlo Biado blew a comfortable lead and went on to lose to Taiwanese hotshot Kevin Cheng, 11-12, in the gripping final of the 2019 World Pool-Billiards Association (WPA) Players Championship on Friday, April 19 (Saturday, April 20, Manila time) at Griffs Billiards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead 8-5, and needing only to clear the table to bag the title, Biado uncharacteristically missed the 4-ball, enabling Cheng to steal the rack and went on to grab the lead, 9-8, in the win-by-two finals format.

Cheng – who also disposed of another Filipino, Johann Chua, in the semifinals – was still in front, 11-10, before leaving a safe open, allowing Biado to clear up and forge the maximum 11-11 count that led to a deciding rack.

The Taiwanese took it along with the top purse of $10,000 (around P517,000)

The 36-year-old Biado, the 2017 world 9-ball champion and current world No. 3, settled for the runner-up pot of $7,000 (P362,000)

It was another strong showing for the former caddy, who bested Taiwanese Chang Yu Long, 9-6, in the other semifinal of the tournament which drew 64 of the world’s elite pool players.

Chang and Chua pocketed $5,000 each.

A native of La Union, Biado is best remembered for his victories in the 2017 World 9-Ball title in Doha, Qatar, and the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw, Poland. – Rappler.com