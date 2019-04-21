Carter Lilly surpasses the mark set by John Lozada in 2002

Published 7:32 PM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Carter Lilly broke a near 17-year-old Philippine record in the 800 meters at a track meet in California on Friday, April 19.

Lilly clocked in 1:47.52 to finish 2nd in the Bryan Clay Invitational and Multi-Events at the Cougar Athletic Stadium in Asuza. Lilly, 3rd before last curve, came from behind.

This is faster than the 1:48.97 winning time of Vietnamese middle distance star Duong Van Thai in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games.

Matt Manternach won the event in 1:46.93.

Lilly's time surpassed the 1:47.77 set by John Lozada, now a national coach, in the 2002 Asian Grand Prix in Manila.

In a text message to Rappler, Lozada said, "Great performance and congratulations to Carter Lilly."

The Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association has yet to recognize Lilly's record. – Rappler.com