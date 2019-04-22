Filipinos rule Malaysian chess tilt
MANILA, Philippines – After failing to nail the final grandmaster norm in two strong events, Oliver Dimakiling finally found his winning touch.
The former La Salle top board won the Pahang International Open in Malaysia with a score of 7 points out of 8 rounds. Second was Dimakiling's compatriot and national champion Haridas Pascua with 6.5 points.
Tied for 3rd with 6 points were Alexei Barsov of Uzbekistan and Malaysians Hafizulhelmi Mas and Jimmy Liew.
The tournament had a time control of 45 minutes for both players to finish a game.
Dimakiling had participated in the HD Bank in Vietnam and the Dubai Open but he was unable to recreate his old form where he narrowly missed the final norm to become a grandmaster. – Rappler.com
