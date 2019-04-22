Hidilyn Diaz cops 3 silvers in 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships
MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz got off to a good start in her quest to return to the Olympics as she bagged 3 silver medals in the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships on Monday, April 22, in Ningbo, China.
The 2016 Olympic silver medalist lifted 94 kilograms (kg) in the snatch and 115 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 209 kg in the women's 55kg event.
The tournament is a gold-standard tournament where a podium finish will greatly ramp up her Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid.
This follows her two-month training camp in China that prepared her for the Olympic qualifying meets this year and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.
The 2018 Asian Games gold medalist will vie for the gold in her next Olympic qualifier, the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, from September 18 to 27. – Rappler.com
