Fil-Am Natalie Uy surpasses the Philippine record she also set last March at the National Open

Published 9:16 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Pole vaulter Natalie Uy won the Philippines' second medal, a bronze, in the Asian athletics championship in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday night, April 23.

The 24-year-old former Eastern Michigan ace finished 3rd in a Philippine record of 4.20 meters behind Chinese star Li Ling’s 4.61 meters and compatriot Xu Hiquin’s 4.36 meters.

Ernest John Obiena vaulted to the Philippines’ only gold medal with a championship mark of 5.70. His feat has not been matched as sprinter Kristina Knott failed to reach the 200m final and long jumper Janry Ubas failed to advance.

Eric Cray ran 21.98 seconds in the 200m but had a false start in the semifinal and was disqualified.

The men’s 4x100m team of Francis Medina, Clinton Bautista, Anfernee Lopena and Eric Cray finished 6th in 40.10, nearly a second slower than their time in the preliminaries.

Uy, conceding only one failed jump en route to her mark, failed in 3 attempts to match the Chinese duo’s pace. Her final bid came at 4.30 meters.

Alyanna Nicolas finished 8th in 3.80 meters.

Uy’s mark surpassed the Philippine record of 4.12 meters she also set last March at the National Open in Isabela which made her a gold-medal bet in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Knott clocked 23.73 in the 200m heats while Ubas cleared 7.44 meters in the first round, just 3 centimeters short of advancing to the next stage.

Aries Toledo sustained an injury and did not finish the first half of the decathlon. – Rappler.com