Fifteen-year-old Kate Diaz bags the Philippines’ first medal in the 2019 Arafura Games

Published 3:01 PM, April 27, 2019

DARWIN, Australia – Kate Diaz won the Philippines’ first medal in the 2019 Arafura Games after capturing the silver medal in the women’s weightlifting competitions on Saturday, April 27, at the Darwin Convention Centre here.

Diaz – the 15-year-old niece of 2016 Olympics silver medalist and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz – lifted 115 kilograms after tallying 50 kilograms in the snatch and 65 kilograms in the clean and jerk in the women’s 45kg division to give the country a silver in Day 1 of the Philippine campaign.

Shi Yue Shan of Chinese Taipei won the gold after lifting 120 kilograms following a 53 in the snatch and 67 in the clean and jerk.

Diaz said it was a learning experience for her after she fell short of a gold for failing to lift 70 kilograms in her second and third attempt in the clean and jerk.

“Siguro may reason si God na ginawa niya ito para hindi ako ‘yung parang may kumpiyansa lang na manalo. Hindi kesyo ito lang, ‘yan na lang, hindi ka na magpo-focus. Natutunan ko talaga na kahit anong mangyari, nandoon ‘yung focus at hindi mawawala sa concentration,” said Diaz, who is eyeing a stint in this year’s Southeast Asian Games.

(Maybe God has a reason that it happened, maybe so that I won’t get overconfident. And maybe so I also won’t lose my focus. I learned that my focus and concentration should always be there.)

Diaz and Shi competed for the gold after about 30 weightlifters from across all weight categories failed to compete for not submitting the Anti-Doping Administration and Management Systems (ADAMS), a document now required by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Meanwhile, the Philippine muay team will see action on Sunday at the Darwin Convention Centre with Jenelyn Olsim opening the squad’s campaign in the senior female elite A -54kg semifinals.

Phillip Delarmino and Ryan Jakiri will also compete in the men’s -57kg and -63kg respectively, while Ariel Lampacan will battle in the -54kg division in the next few days.

National coach Billy Alumno said the Arafura Games muay competition is a qualifier for the 2021 World Games in which the gold medalists in the -57kg and -63kg class will automatically clinch a berth in the World Games. – Rappler.com