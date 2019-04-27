Kate Diaz doesn't just want to be known as the niece of Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn

DARWIN, Australia – Fresh from copping a medal in her first international competition, Kate Diaz doesn't plan to live under the shadows of her aunt, Filipina Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

"Gusto ko po sanang gumawa ng sarili kong pangalan. 'Yung hindi po: ‘Ay, iyan po ang pamangkin ni Ate Hidilyn Diaz, iyan ang ano ni Hidilyn Diaz," shared the 15-year-old weightlifter.



"Gusto ko: ‘Iyan si Kate Diaz nanalo po siya [sa ganitong competitions]."

(I want to make a name for myself and not be known as the niece of Hidilyn Diaz or I'm just a relative of Hidilyn Diaz. I want to be known as Kate Diaz who has won these competitions.)

With the support of her aunt Hidilyn, she aims to become one of the country's best and even surpass the feat of the Philippines' 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist.

"Gusto ko po malampasan, gusto ko higitan ‘yung ano nakuha niya. Sana," added Kate.

(I want to surpass what Hidilyn has achieved. Hopefully I'll get to do that.)

Kate, the daughter of former weightlifter Oliver Diaz, impressed with a silver in the 45kg women's weightlifting event of the 2019 Arafura Games to deliver the country's first medal in the friendly games.

The Davao-based weightlifter is vying for a slot in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games that will be hosted by the country this November.

Kate will be participating in the SEA Games qualifiers in July, where she will be given a chance to join her aunt Hidilyn in the Philippine national team. – Rappler.com