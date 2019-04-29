Despite being the lone participant in her event, Abigail Manzano decides to run for the first 2019 Arafura Games athletics gold

Published 10:23 AM, April 29, 2019

DARWIN, Australia – Filipina trackster Abigail Manzano opened the 2019 Arafura Games' golden haul in courageous fashion as she ran alone in her event.

Being the lone participant of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase, the Palawan native was told that she didn't need to run her event as she was assured of the gold medal already. (READ: PH bags 10 gold medals in 2019 Arafura Games opener)

But after months of training hard to represent the country, she was not letting those moments of blood, sweat. and tears go to waste.

"Disappointed ako sa una kasi akala ko po hindi ako makakalaro ng event na ito kasi I am the only one who entered this event," said Manzano. (I was disappointed at first because I thought that I wouldn't be allowed to run because I was the only one who entered this event.)

"Naisip ko rin that I’ll be even more disappointed kung hindi ko ito lalaruin kasi pinaghandaan ko ito." (Then I thought that I'll be even more disappointed if I didn't run because I really prepared for it.)

Manzano – a rookie in the National University (NU) track and field team – just wanted to prove her worth in her game, as steeplechase is her favorite event.

"I will consider gold na kahit di ako maglaro pero gusto ko ipakita sa kanila na deserving pa rin ako kahit wala akong kalaban," added Manzano.



(I will be considered as a gold medalist for the event even if I didn't run, but I still want to show them that I'm still deserving even though I didn't have opponents.)

The 19-year-old currently holds the UAAP record in the women's 2,000-meter steeplechase when she made her debut in the collegiate tournament last December. – Rappler.com