Joshua Del Rio and John Paul Elises shatter Arafura Games records in the swimming competition

Published 3:55 PM, April 29, 2019

DARWIN, Australia – The Philippine swimming team in the 2019 Arafura Games took a starring role on Sunday, April 28, as the tankers bagged 5 gold medals for Day 2 at the Parap Swimming Pool in Darwin, Australia.

John Paul Elises notched a new Arafura Games record in the 15-16 men’s 100m butterfly with a time of 1:00.11.

He broke the previous mark of 1:00.33 set by Ross Pearce in 2001.

Joshua Del Rio also reset men’s 15-16 200m breaststroke competition record, clocking 2:39.72.

Lora Micah Amogius also won her third gold Sunday night when she teamed up with Erika Lois Suelan, Zoemarie Hilario, and Krisha Joanna Apin in the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:42.42, nearly 9 seconds ahead of silver medalist Northern Territory.

Fritz Jun Rodriguez and Apin completed the five-medal haul by topping the men’s 17 and over 100m butterfly and women's 800m freestyle, respectively.

Athletics chipped in 3 gold medals on Sunday with Mark Anthony Casenas capturing his second gold in the men’s long jump, while Franz Gala Bintad and Eliza Coyum claimed the men’s javelin throw and women’s 100m hurdles, respectively.

In muay, Jenelyn Olsim lost in her semifinal bout against Y.S. of Australia to settle for bronze in the women’s female elite - 54kg.

The Philippine team now has 18 golds, 25 silvers and 14 bronzes to cap off the opening weekend. – Rappler.com