All 6 gold medalists from the Philippine swimming team pull off record-breaking feats

Published 12:39 PM, April 30, 2019

DARWIN, Australia – The Philippines copped 7 gold medals to rule the 2019 Arafura Games swimming tournament once again on Monday, April 29 at the Parap Swimming Pool in Darwin, Australia.

The feat pushed the country's medal tally to 28 golds, 41 silvers and 24 bronzes for a total of 93 medals on Day 3.

Zoemarie Hilario led the pack with a double-gold performance in the women's 15-16 200m individual medley (2:28.76) and women's 15-16 200m backstroke, where she now holds the games record after clocking 2:30.63.

Ivo Nikolai Enot added another gold to his seven-medal collection after a record-breaking performance in the men's 13-14 200m backstroke with a time of 2:21.42.

The other swimmers who shattered records were Ray Martin Yarra (men's 13-14 200m butterfly), John Paul Elises (men's 15-16 200m butterfly), Samuel Alcos (men's 17&over 50m breaststroke) and John Martin Yarra (17&over 200m butterfly).

Athletics contributed 3 gold medals on Monday at the Marrara Stadium.

John Lloyd Cabalo, who had a double-gold opening day performance, captured the men’s 4x400m gold with Joviane Calixto, Romel Bautista, and Reymark Godoy with a time of 3 minutes and 29.11 seconds on Monday after edging the other Philippine quartet of Al-Nhaquiev Sappari, Nicko Caparoso, Jason Buenacosa, and Norman Carl Luardo (3:32.12).

Monday’s morning session in athletics also saw Romel Bautista winning the gold in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 1:03.16.

The Philippines completed a 4x400m sweep when the women’s team of May Therese Gula, Abegail Manzano, Jessel Lumapas, and Ara Delotavo captured the gold with a time of 4:37.10. – Rappler.com