Rozikan Sali Balli hands the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao Athletic Association its first gold

Published 6:48 PM, April 30, 2019

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A 12-year-old Tausug from Panglima Estino, Sulu delivered two gold medals for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao Athletic Association (BARMMAA).



Rozikan Sali Balli dominated the elementary boys triple jump of the athletics event in the 2019 Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday, April 30, at the University of Mindanao Track Oval here.



Balli, who remarkably handed the first gold for his region on Monday morning in the long jump event, recorded 12.35 meters in the triple jump competition to double his feat in his visit to the Durian City of the South.



The incoming Grade 7 student of Pandacan Elementary School earlier punched a total score of 5.65 meters in the long jump event.



Balli said he gets his strength from his mother since his father passed away just before he became an athlete.

Balli guns for his third gold in the high jump event on Wednesday, May 1. – Rappler.com